Mohammed Shami draws first blood as Ben Duckett holes out to cover for a golden duck in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025

Mohammed Shami struck early to dismiss Ben Duckett for a golden duck in the fifth and final T20I between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The left-handed in-form batter holed out to centurion Abhishek Sharma at cover off Shami’s bowling in the third over. As a result, England lost their first wicket for 23 runs while chasing a mammoth target of 248.

The incident took place in the third over of England's innings. Shami came around the wicket and bowled a full-length ball wide outside off. Duckett tried to swing it over the in-field but the ball hit the toe end of the bat before Abhishek took a regulation catch.

With the wicket, Mohammed Shami ensured Duckett failed to make the most of his form, having scored 51 and 39 in his last two innings. The 34-year-old pacer also made a strong comeback in the match after Phil Salt hammered 17 runs off his opening over.

Mohammed Shami strikes early after Abhishek Sharma's show in Mumbai

Mohammed Shami struck early after Abhishek Sharma put on a show against England in Mumbai. The left-handed batter scored the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, smashing 135 runs off 54 balls at a stunning strike rate of 250, a knock laced with 13 sixes and seven boundaries.

During his knock, Abhishek also became the second-fastest (37 deliveries) Indian batter after former captain Rohit Sharma (35 balls) to reach 100 in the 20-over format. This was also Abhishek's second T20I ton after he registered his maiden hundred against Zimbabwe in Harare last year.

Brydon Carse starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with three scalps, while Mark Wood bagged two wickets. In response, England were 68/4 after 6.1 overs at the time of writing.

The tourists have already lost the five-match T20I series against India. The Jos Buttler-led side would be keen to avoid a 1-4 loss against the Men in Blue.

India and England will next be in action in the upcoming three-match ODI series. The series opener will be played in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Star players, including India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will be part of the series. The 50-over series will help the two teams prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

