Mohammed Shami ends 154-run stand to break Aussie pacer's record for fewest balls to 200 ODI wickets in IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Mohammed Shami broke the 154-run partnership between Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. In the process, he took the fewest balls to bag 200 ODI wickets.

The 34-year-old dismissed Jaker Ali, who perished for 68 runs off 114 balls as Virat Kohli ran from long-on to take a straightforward catch.

The dismissal came in the 43rd over. Shami bowled an off-cutter outside off stump and Jaker aimed to slog it down the leg side. The right-hander failed to reach for the ball and couldn’t connect it well. The ball went high in the sky and Kohli settled underneath it to complete the catch. India breathed a sigh of relief after taking a wicket after a gap of 33 overs.

Watch the video below:

Mohammed Shami (5126) also eclipsed Australian speedster Mitchell Starc, who had achieved the landmark in 5240 deliveries. He is also the second-fastest to register 200 ODI wickets alongside Saqlain Mushtaq, achieving the feat in 104 matches. Starc is the fastest, reaching the landmark in 102 ODIs.

Mohammed Shami impresses in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence

Mohammed Shami impressed with the ball in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence as India began their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh. He previously dismissed Soumya Sarkar for a five-ball duck in the first over of the contest. The veteran pacer also took the prized scalp of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who perished for just five runs off 10 balls.

Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Bengal pacer bagged 24 wickets in seven innings, overtaking Bumrah, who scalped 20 wickets in 11 games. The latter has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury. Harshit Rana has replaced him in the side. The latter has also bagged two wickets against Bangladesh so far.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh were 214/7 after 45.3 overs. Towhid Hridoy is batting on 90 off 115 deliveries.

Follow the IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match live score and updates here.

