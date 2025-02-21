Mohammed Shami explains celebration after bagging five-wicket haul in BAN vs IND 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami gave an insight into his celebration after completing his fifer in India's match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy. Shami mentioned that his celebration was dedicated to his father.

Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul in India's Champions Trophy opener. The 34-year-old picked up two wickets in his first spell and then returned to bowl at the death.

He managed to pick up three more wickets, to finish with figures of 5/53 to his name. He also crossed the 200 ODI wickets mark, becoming the fastest to do so in terms of balls bowled.

During the post-match press conference, Shami opened up about his celebration and said:

"That celebration was for my father, he is my role model. Regarding the captain and coach, their support is crucial. I keep working and practising, and as for the end result, I leave it up to the almighty. I focus on my role and responsibilities and aim to complete it to the fullest. I keep working on that and when everyone mentioned the ICC accolades, I don't know most of them."

Take a look at the video of the same below:

India begin their Champions Trophy 2025 with a win over Bangladesh

Shubman Gill scored a fine century helping India get over the line - Source: Getty

Team India were asked to bowl first and got Bangladesh in trouble early, reducing them to 39/5 in 10 overs. A gritty half-century by Jaker Ali (68 off 114) and a century from Towhid Hridoy (100 off 118) ensured Bangladesh put 228 on the board.

India were off to a fine start in the powerplay but had to manoeuvre a tricky phase in the middle overs. However, a sublime ton from Shubman Gill (101 off 129) and contributions from Rohit Sharma (41 off 36) and KL Rahul (41 off 47) ensured that the runners-up of the last edition got over the line comfortably.

India face Pakistan next on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium while Bangladesh take on New Zealand on February 24, at Rawalpindi.

