Mohammed Shami may consult expert in London: Reports 

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup due to an ankle injury, may consult experts in London, according to reports.

33-year-old Shami had a spectacular World Cup in which he claimed 24 scalps in seven matches at an average of 10.71, finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He was initially named in the squad for the South Africa Tests, but was ruled out as he couldn’t prove his fitness. Shami has also not been picked in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England at home.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the right-arm pacer could be leaving for London soon to consult an expert. The report added that Shami is expected to be accompanied by NCA sports science head Nitin Patel.

The report further stated that the decision to go for specialist opinion was taken when Shami and Patel were working together recently on the former’s injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Apart from Shami, Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are also on the injury list. Both the cricketers are also nursing ankle issues. Suryakumar, in fact, underwent a surgery on his groin in Munich, Germany on January 17 for a sports hernia.

Prithvi Shaw may need one more month to return to competitive cricket: Reports

The Cricbuzz report also claimed that batter Prithvi Shaw may need at least one more month to return to competitive cricket, depending on how he responds to the rehab process. The 24-year-old opener who has been out of action since August last year due to a knee ligament injury

The website quoted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources as saying that Shaw “will be put through a more rigorous workload over the next three weeks to assess if his knee can endure the increased demands”.

If all goes well, Shaw could return to competitive cricket with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 or even the Ranji Trophy knockouts.

Shaw, who has been in and out of the Indian team since making his debut in 2018, has so far featured in five Tests and six ODIs, scoring 339 and 189 runs respectively. He has played one T20I, against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2021 in which he was dismissed for a duck.

