Mohammed Shami ordered by court to pay ₹1.3 lakh monthly alimony to estranged wife - Reports 

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ordered by a Kolkata court to issue a monthly alimony of ₹1.3 lakh to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan. The Bengal-born player became embroiled in controversy after his wife filed an FIR against him and members of his family, citing domestic violence in 2018.

Shami married Hasin Jahan in 2014 and the couple have one child together as well. However, the relationship was derailed following the allegations made, which the player has gone on to vehemently deny. He was withheld from his national contract for a brief while as well, with claims of match-fixing being reported by Hasin.

Back in 2018, Hasin's counsel made a request for a monthly alimony of ₹10 lakh. The allocation of the amount was divided into two parts - personal alimony and child allowance, with the latter amounting to ₹3 lakh.

The counsel further stated that since the player's Income Tax returns for the financial year 2020-21 showed an annual income exceeding ₹7 crore, the demand for a monthly alimony of ₹10 lakh was not unjustifiable by any means.

In response, Shami's counsel, Selim Rahman, stated that the requested amount stood no ground since Hasin has a steady source of income from her fashion career as a model.

Following a lengthy legal battle, where the court heard from both sides of the story, the monthly alimony amount was fixed at ₹1.3 lakh. The ruling was made by Alipore court judge Anindita Ganguly on Monday, January 23.

Mriganka Mistry, the counsel for Hasin, expressed gratitude to the court for the settled amount but stated that her client would have been more satisfied had the sum been of a higher figure. She could potentially appeal the ruling to a higher court in a bid to increase the alimony amount.

Out of the ₹1.3 lakh monthly alimony, ₹50.000 will be marked as a personal alimony, while the remaining ₹80,000 is slated to go towards the child maintenance of their daughter, who is currently with Hasin at the moment.

The set of allegations took a toll on Mohammad Shami

Apart from domestic violence, the player was also accused of having extra-marital affairs. Shami has gone multiple times on record to state that all charges against him are part of scheme plotting.

Mohammad Shami @MdShami11 Hi

I'm Mohammad Shami.

Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai. Hi I'm Mohammad Shami.Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai.

Back in 2018, when the charges were imposed on him, Shami told the media:

"Past few days have been quite stressful. I have not eaten properly and the cricket practice has also come to a standstill. I am tired of repeating myself again and again. I want all the allegations against me to be investigated thoroughly."

The right-arm pacer is currently with the Indian team for their ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. He will also be a part of the Test squad to feature in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, beginning on February 9.

Also Read: Several Australia players keen on securing a short-term spell with county teams following Steve Smith's deal - Reports

Poll : 0 votes