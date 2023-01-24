Several Australia players keen on securing a short-term spell with county teams following Steve Smith's deal - Reports

A number of Australian players are reportedly interested in partaking in the County Championship in a short-term pre-Ashes spell. Steve Smith has secured a deal with Sussex that will see him play three matches ahead of the Ashes 2023, which is slated to begin on June 16.

There has been a mixed reaction from the England front over Smith's deal with Sussex, which will give him time to prepare and acclimatize to the English conditions ahead of the crucial five-match Test series.

According to a report by The Mirror, apart from the former Australian skipper, pacers Mitchell Starc and Lance Morris have been approached by the county teams. The left-arm pacer has a window after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India as he has once again opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Several batters, namely Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and Matt Renshaw, are also eyeing a stint in England. The trio have considerable experience after representing multiple county sides over the course of their careers.

Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser are certainties for the County Championship having already secured a deal with Glamorgan. The No.1-ranked Test batter returns for a fourth stint with the side while Marcus Harris, who is currently out of contention, will also reprise his stint with Gloucestershire.

"I am excited about joining Sussex for a few games in May" - Steve Smith on his upcoming time in the County Championship

The former Australian skipper is having a stint to remember with the Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). He scored back-to-back hundreds and is already the leading six-hitter in the competition despite only playing four matches

He has a crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy to look forward to, which will be followed by the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well. Commenting on his deal with Sussex, Steve Smith said:

"I am excited about joining Sussex for a few games in May and hopefully making a contribution to a successful season. I am particularly looking forward to working with the younger players in the squad and hoping I can provide some guidance to them."

He could potentially be joined by Team India's Cheteshwar Pujara as well during his time with Sussex. Valuable time in English conditions could only help Smith's cause as Australia aim to win a series in England for the first time in 22 years.

The ace batter had a spectacular campaign during the Aussies' last trip to England. He scored 774 runs in seven innings over the course of the series, marking his return to red-ball cricket after a year-long ban in 2018. Despite his heroics, Australia could only return with a 2-2 draw.

