Mohammed Shami removes Taskin Ahmed to bag sixth 5-fer in IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Mohammed Shami starred with the ball for India in their Champions Trophy 2025 opening clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. The speedster dismissed Taskin Ahmed for three runs, thanks to a regulation catch from Shreyas Iyer. With the scalp, Shami also bagged his fifer.

The dismissal came in the penultimate over of Bangladesh’s innings. Shami bowled a slower one on the pads and Taskin tried to flick it for a maximum but picked Iyer, who completed the catch down his throat. Shami burst into celebration after his sixth five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Mohammed Shami first dismissed Soumya Sarkar (duck) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5) to provide a promising start to the Men in Blue. Later, the 34-year-old dismissed Jaker Ali to break the 154-run partnership between him and centurion Towhid Hridoy.

With the scalp, he became the quickest to reach 200 ODI wickets in terms of balls bowled. The veteran pacer then dismissed Tanzim Hasan Sakib before dismissing Taskin Ahmed in his last over.

The UP-born pacer was the leading wicket-taker at the 2023 ODI World Cup with 24 scalps. Shami remains crucial for the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy as India aim for back-to-back ICC titles after lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup. This is because star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury he sustained during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Mohammed Shami takes the spotlight as India wrap up Bangladesh for 228

A clinical bowling display from Mohammed Shami ensured India bundled out Bangladesh for 228 in 49.4 overs. Harshit Rana also bagged three wickets, while Axar Patel scalped two wickets. The latter missed out on a hat-trick as Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter in the slip cordon. Team India were also sloppy in the field after reducing Bangladesh to 35/5.

Towhid Hridoy top-scored for Bangladesh, scoring 100 runs off 118 balls, hitting two maximums and six boundaries. Jaker Ali also chipped in with 68 off 114 deliveries, comprising four boundaries. Tanzid Hasan and Rishad Hossain were the other two batters to reach double digits, with 25 and 18, respectively.

Follow the IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match live score and updates here.

