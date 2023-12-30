Mohammed Shami took injections regularly during World Cup for chronic heel issue: Reports 

Team India’s senior pacer Mohammed Shami reportedly took injections regularly during 2023 ODI World Cup. He apparently did the same to deal with a chronic left heel issue and said to have played the entire ICC event through pain.

33-year-old Shami had a sensational World Cup. Despite missing the team’s first four matches, he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, grabbing 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 10.70 with three five-wicket hauls.

According to a report in news agency PTI, the pacer achieved the brilliant returns despite suffering from a heel issue throughout.

“Shami has a chronic left heel issue. A lot of people don’t know that he took injections regularly during World Cup and played the entire tournament through pain,” a former Bengal teammate of Shami (unnamed) was quoted as saying by PTI.

“But you must understand that as you grow older, recovery from each niggle or big injury takes that more time,” the former teammate of the bowler went on to add.

Incidentally, the pacer was not part of the playing XI for the first four games as India preferred playing an all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. However, an injury to Hardik Pandya during the match against Bangladesh forced the think tank to alter their plans and Shami was drafted into the playing XI.

Shami picked up 5/54 against New Zealand in Dharamsala and continued to torment opponents in subsequent matches barring the final against Australia.

India missed Shami in in Centurion Test: Manjrekar

Due to his heel injury, Shami has been ruled out of the two-match Test series in South Africa. India struggled in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion in the senior bowler’s absence.

According to former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, the seasoned pacer’s absence was clearly felt in the Centurion Test, which India lost by an innings and 32 runs.

"India missed Mohammed Shami. Because you are talking about getting the most out of the pitch by hitting the pitch and not looking for movement in the air. What does Shami do best? He gets movement on Indian pitches, where there is hardly any. So, he would have been a handful," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

Incidentally, Shami had claimed eight wickets as India beat the Proteas by 113 runs in the Centurion Test during their 2021-22 tour of South Africa.

