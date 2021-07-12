Mohammed Shami visits Scotland ahead of England Test series

The Indian cricket team is currently on a break after the World Test Championship (WTC) final defeat against New Zealand. While some cricketers are spending their holiday in England, pacer Mohammed Shami has made a visit to Scotland to enjoy time out from cricket.

The cricketer from Bengal posted a video on Instagram to keep his fans updated with his travel story. He shared a clip while taking a stroll in the streets of Scotland while soothing music runs in the background.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami was seen exploring some new places in and around London.

The entire Indian contingent is likely to regroup on July 14 before the Test camp starts on July 15. The cricketers will undergo COVID tests before they are allowed to enter the bubble.

The Virat Kohli-led India are due to play a five-match Test series against England, starting on August 4 in Nottingham. The Asian giants will hope to bank on Mohammed Shami and other fast bowlers as they look to win their first Test series on English soil since 2007.

Mohammed Shami eyeing 200 Test wickets landmark

Shami was among the best bowlers for India in the WTC final against New Zealand and will hope to deliver the goods against England. He will have his eyes set on the 200 Test wickets landmark when India take the field against Joe Root & Co.

Mohammed Shami (R) celebrates a wicket

Mohammed Shami believes the upcoming matches will give him a good opportunity to achieve the feat.

Shami had told Sports Tak before leaving for England:

“I haven't targeted something like this but yes, I won't give up on it on this tour because we will be playing six Tests over there.

"I should at least cross that milestone (of 200 Test wickets) on this tour because the conditions are good for bowling, I just need to use my skills well. I will be trying my best to cross the 200-wickets mark."

Mohammed Shami is currently stationed at 184 wickets from 51 Tests at an average of 27.57 including five five-wicket hauls.

