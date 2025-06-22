Mohammed Siraj breaks crucial partnership by knocking over Brydon Carse for 22 with excellent yorker in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Mohammed Siraj ensured India breathed a sigh of relief amid frustration from England’s tail-enders on Day 3 of the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, June 22. The speedster knocked over Brydon Carse for 22 runs with a brilliant yorker to end a 55-run eighth-wicket partnership between him and Chris Woakes.
The dismissal came in the 95th over of England’s first innings. After bowling a few short deliveries, Siraj went for a fuller-length ball on off-stump. Carse moved to his right to create room but failed to connect with the bat, and the ball crashed into the base of the off-stump. This was Siraj’s second wicket after he took the prized scalp of England captain Ben Stokes.
Opening Test is evenly poised as England bounce back with the bat against India on Day 3; Jasprit Bumrah bags a fifer
The opening match of the five-match Test series has been evenly poised after England fought back with the bat against India in their first innings on Day 3. Ollie Pope top-scored with 106 runs off 137 balls, including 14 boundaries. Meanwhile, Harry Brook chipped in with 99 off 112 deliveries, comprising two sixes and 11 fours. Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith also added valuable 62 (94) and 40 (52), respectively.
England were bundled out for 465 in their first innings, handing a minuscule six-run lead to India at the tea break on Day 3. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with a five-wicket haul, while Prasidh Krishna bagged three wickets.
Asked to bat first, India put up 471 in their first innings, thanks to three centurions – Skipper Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The trio scored 147 (227), 134 (178), and 101 (159), respectively. The visitors, however, suffered a batting collapse, losing their last seven wickets for 41 runs on Day 2. Meanwhile, skipper Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue returned with four wickets each for England.
