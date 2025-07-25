Mohammed Siraj brings out SIUUU celebrations after knocking over Chris Woakes to bag his first wicket in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 25, 2025 23:46 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Chris Woakes was castled by Mohammed Siraj for 4. [Getty Images]

India speedster Mohammed Siraj came up with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo-like SIUUU celebrations on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 25. The reaction came after the speedster knocked over Chris Woakes before stumps to bag his first wicket of the match on a hard-fought day for the tourists.

The dismissal came in the 130th over of England’s first innings, five overs before stumps. Siraj bowled a good length ball angling in on middle. The ball stayed low, hit the toe-end of the bat before rolling onto the stumps. Following the wicket, Siraj looked pumped up before bringing out Ronaldo's trademark celebrations.

Watch the video below:

England take a 186-run first innings lead against India; Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah manage a solitary wicket each on Day 3

A clinical batting display from England batters helped the hosts take a 186-run first innings lead before stumps on Day 3. Joe Root top-scored with 150 runs off 248 balls, comprising 14 boundaries. Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope also chipped in with scores of 94 (100), 84 (113), and 71 (128), respectively.

At the time of writing, England finished Day 3 on the score of 544/7, with skipper Ben Stokes (77* off 134) and Liam Dawson (21 off 52) at the crease. Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja were the most successful bowlers for India, bagging two wickets apiece.

Asked to bat first, the visitors put up 358 in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant chipped in with half-centuries apiece. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar added 46 (98), 41 (88), and 27 (90), respectively, to the scorecard.

Ben Stokes was the pick of the bowlers for England, picking up a fifer, while Jofra Archer bagged three wickets.

The hosts are leading the five-match series 2-1. They won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley before winning the third Test by 22 runs at Lord’s. Meanwhile, India won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by James Kuanal
