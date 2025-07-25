Mohammed Siraj brings out SIUUU celebrations after knocking over Chris Woakes to bag his first wicket in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

India speedster Mohammed Siraj came up with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo-like SIUUU celebrations on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 25. The reaction came after the speedster knocked over Chris Woakes before stumps to bag his first wicket of the match on a hard-fought day for the tourists.The dismissal came in the 130th over of England’s first innings, five overs before stumps. Siraj bowled a good length ball angling in on middle. The ball stayed low, hit the toe-end of the bat before rolling onto the stumps. Following the wicket, Siraj looked pumped up before bringing out Ronaldo's trademark celebrations.Watch the video below:England take a 186-run first innings lead against India; Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah manage a solitary wicket each on Day 3A clinical batting display from England batters helped the hosts take a 186-run first innings lead before stumps on Day 3. Joe Root top-scored with 150 runs off 248 balls, comprising 14 boundaries. Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope also chipped in with scores of 94 (100), 84 (113), and 71 (128), respectively.At the time of writing, England finished Day 3 on the score of 544/7, with skipper Ben Stokes (77* off 134) and Liam Dawson (21 off 52) at the crease. Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja were the most successful bowlers for India, bagging two wickets apiece.Asked to bat first, the visitors put up 358 in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant chipped in with half-centuries apiece. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar added 46 (98), 41 (88), and 27 (90), respectively, to the scorecard.Ben Stokes was the pick of the bowlers for England, picking up a fifer, while Jofra Archer bagged three wickets.The hosts are leading the five-match series 2-1. They won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley before winning the third Test by 22 runs at Lord’s. Meanwhile, India won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.