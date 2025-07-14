Mohammed Siraj is disconsolate as unlucky dismissal ends visitors' valiant resistance on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj inevitably cut a dejected figure after an unlucky dismissal on Day 5 of the third Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The 31-year-old was down on his haunches as Team India were bowled out on Monday. Hence, they lost a closely-contested Test to go down 2-1 in the series with a couple of matches to go.
The dismissal occurred in the 75th over of the innings, bowled by Shoaib Bashir, as Ravindra Jadeja let Siraj take the strike after a single off the third delivery. Although the Hyderabad-born cricketer managed to negotiate the fourth ball, Bashir generated extra bounce in the next as the tailender went back to bunt it. However, the ball instead trickled onto the stumps, sending the English players into jubilation.
Watch the dismissal here:
The right-arm pacer, who had bowled his heart out in both innings of the Test, had negotiated 30 deliveries, helping Ravindra Jadeja, who was the set batter at 61. Although tempers flared between the two sides since Day 3 of the Lord's Test, the Englishmen congratulated the bowler after he was down on his knees.
Mohammed Siraj was fined earlier in the day for his fiery send-off to Ben Duckett
Siraj, meanwhile, had copped a 15% fine along with a demerit point for his fiery send-off to Ben Duckett on Day 4 of the Test after dismissing the Nottinghamshire opener cheaply.
Team India had begun the day at 58/4, needing another 135 runs to win on what was a weary surface, especially producing plenty of uneven bounce. The home side snared four wickets in the first session. Jofra Archer castled Rishabh Pant and pulled off a spectacular catch to get the better of Washington Sundar for a duck.
Ben Stokes trapped KL Rahul lbw for 39, while Chris Woakes nipped out Nitish Kumar Reddy at the stroke of lunch. Jasprit Bumrah offered excellent resistance before perishing to Stokes for 5 after his 54-ball rearguard. Ravindra Jadeja was left stranded at 61 as England took a 2-1 series lead.
The fourth Test will begin on July 23 in Manchester.
