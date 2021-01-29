Why Mohammed Siraj is excited to bowl alongside Ishant Sharma

Mohammed Siraj is excited to bowl alongside veteran speedster Ishant Sharma against England. The young pacer admitted the opportunity to bowl alongside Ishant Sharma will aid his development since he will get to learn a lot about the nuances of red-ball cricket.

Mohammed Siraj emerged as one of India’s finds in the tour Down Under. The 26-year-old ended the Test series as India’s leading wicket-taker, and led the pace attack admirably in the absence of other senior fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Shami.

Speaking to Times of India in an interview, Mohammed Siraj looked ahead to the England series, which begin on February 5.

"I have bowled alongside Bumrah, Shami bhai, and Shardul. They are part of the series (vs England). I am so excited now to bowl alongside Ishant Sharma. It is going to be a huge learning curve for me,"

Siraj's stellar performances in Australia won him a deserved place in the squad for the first 2 Tests against England. With Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma fit again, and India likely to go with a spin heavy bowling attack, it remains to be seen whether Mohammed Siraj will play the Test match at Chennai.

Whether he gets to play or not, Mohammed Siraj reiterated that he is ready to replicate the success he got in Australia against England.

"I just want to perform for my country. I want to help the team win the England series the way I did in Australia. The Australia series was a big opportunity for me. I am sure I will continue the good show against England as well.”

Mohammed Siraj discusses his learnings from Australia

Siraj pacer fought adversity to succeed in Australia. From deciding to stay back and fight for his place after the death of his father to battling racist abuse, the pacer performed for his country in inspiring fashion.

He made a memorable debut, becoming the first Indian bowler in the last 50 years to pick up 5 wickets on Test debut in Australia. Mohammed Siraj followed that up with a solid outing in Sydney before ending the series on a high with yet another stunning five-wicket haul at Brisbane.

"I am so happy with my performance. Got to learn a lot from Shami bhai, Umesh bhai, and Bumrah. They gave me a lot of tips. Shami bhai and Ravi Shastri sir taught me how to handle the pressure. I will apply that in the England series as well," Siraj said.

In the absence of Mohammed Shami, Siraj is effectively the 3rd choice Indian quick behind Bumrah and Ishant. With 4 Tests in 5 weeks and the workload of fast bowlers a concern, Mohammed Siraj could get another opportunity in the longest format of the game soon.