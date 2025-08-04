Mohammed Siraj flattens Gus Atkinson's off-stump as Team India clinch nail-biting ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test to level series [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj uprooted Gus Atkinson's off stump as the tourists sealed a famous six-run win over England on Day 5 of the fifth Test at The Oval in London. The right-arm speedster bowled Atkinson with a yorker, and the visitors and their fans went ballistic at the venue.Siraj delivered lion-hearted performances throughout the series and was the only Indian pacer to play all five Tests. Coming into the final day of the Test and series, the Hyderabad-born cricketer had only two wickets in the innings for all his efforts.However, he quickly got the better of Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton, the two overnight batters in the first session. His fifth wicket was of Atkinson, who was threatening to take the home side over the line.Watch the 31-year-old's fifth wicket of the innings here:The star bowler's fielding blunder on Day 4 at the boundary line had inevitably spurred him on to deliver a match-winning performance. Siraj had taken the catch of Harry Brook but stepped on to the boundary line when the Englishman was at 19. The Yorkshire batter went on to blast 111.Brook and Joe Root had put the hosts on course for a commanding victory, but England fell six runs short of a record-breaking run-chase at The Oval.&quot;I didn't think I'd touch the cushion when I took it&quot; - Mohammed Siraj on Harry Brook's catchMohammed Siraj had committed a fielding blunder on Day 4. (Credits: Getty)Speaking to Sky Sports' pundit Dinesh Karthik, Siraj opened up on the fielding blunder. He felt it was a match-changing moment as Brook raced to a hundred. He said (via ESPNCricinfo):&quot;I didn't think I'd touch the cushion when I took it. It was a match-changing moment. Brook got into T20 moment. We were behind the game after that but thank god. I always believe that I can win the game from any point, and did to the morning.&quot;This was also the narrowest win by runs in Test cricket for Team India.