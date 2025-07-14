Mohammed Siraj gets match fee cut for Ben Duckett altercation during ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

India pacer Mohammed Siraj was fined 15% of his match fee following a heated altercation with England opener Ben Duckett during Day 4 of the ongoing third Test at Lord’s. The two teams are contesting a five-match series, tied at 1-1 after two Tests.
On Sunday, July 13, Siraj was fined for a Level 1 breach of Article of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. According to the ICC, the said offence states:
"Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."
The ICC issued a statement regarding this matter, adding that the 31-year-old also received a demerit point, marking his second offense in 24 months. Siraj received his first demerit point in December 2024 during the Adelaide Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
No formal hearing was held after Siraj admitted to the offense, accepting the ICC’s sanction.
Mohammed Siraj-Ben Duckett altercation: All you need to know
Day 3 of the third Test at Lord’s ended on a dramatic note, with players from both sides engaging in heated exchanges during the last over before stumps. The Indian bowlers appeared confident at the start of Day 4, as England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley stepped out to bat.
Duckett faced the Indian pacers effectively, finding gaps to score briskly. He was caught by Jasprit Bumrah for a run-a-ball 12 off Mohammed Siraj’s delivery on the fifth ball of the sixth over.
Approaching a short-of-a-length ball, Duckett tried to pull it away but mis-timed it toward mid-on, where Bumrah took an easy catch. Siraj, having secured an early and vital breakthrough, was fired up and roared a loud “come on” in front of Duckett, followed by a shoulder tap.
The aggressive celebration, however, did not sit well with the ICC, as Siraj was issued a 15% fine on his match fee.
