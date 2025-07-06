Mohammed Siraj grabs a stunning catch to remove Josh Tongue cheaply with India on brink of history at Edgbaston in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Mohammed Siraj took a one-handed blinder to dismiss Josh Tongue on Day 5 of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6. The speedster dived to his right and held onto the catch as Tongue perished for just two runs with England losing their ninth wicket on 246 in a 608-run chase.
The sensational catch was put on display in the 64th over of England’s run chase. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a tossed-up delivery on leg stump, and Tongue got forward to flick. The right-hander failed to keep the ball down as Siraj dived to his right at mid-wicket and grabbed it with one hand at full stretch before falling parallel on the ground. Following the stunner, he was mobbed by his teammates as the tourists celebrated in style.
Watch the catch below:
India register its first-ever win against England at Edgbaston in Test cricket, level series 1-1
A clinical all-round display helped India beat England for the first Test at Edgbaston in Test cricket. With the 336-run victory, they registered their biggest win in terms of runs in an overseas country. They also levelled the five-match series 1-1.
Chasing 608, England were bundled out for 271 in 68.1 overs. Jamie Smith put up a lone fight with the bat, scoring a valiant 88 off 99, including four sixes and nine boundaries. Akash Deep starred with the ball, returning with career-best figures of 6/99.
Invited to bat first, the visitors put up 587 in their first innings. Skipper Shubman Gill produced a record-breaking 269-run knock, becoming the first Asian captain to score a double ton in SENA countries.
In response, England were bundled out for 407, giving away a 180-run lead to the visitors in the first innings. Jamie Smith and Harry Brook produced impactful knocks of 184* (207) and 158 (234), respectively, as other batters looked clueless. For India, Mohammed Siraj bagged a six-wicket haul, while Akash Deep scalped four wickets.
In the second innings, the tourists declared at 427/6. Gill continued his red-hot form, scoring 161 off 162 balls, comprising eight maximums and 13 fours.
