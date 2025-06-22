Mohammed Siraj and Harry Brook involved in heated altercation on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Mohammed Siraj and Harry Brook exchanged some heated words during Day 3 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds, on Sunday, June 22. The right-arm pacer tried to get into the mind of the batter after being struck for consecutive boundaries in the 84th over of the innings.

Brook took down the new ball freely as the Indian pacers could not extract much movement with it. The right-handed batter struck two sublime boundaries off Siraj, who was running out of answers. The pacer responded with a solid delivery that nipped back in, cutting Brook in half, and issued a couple of words after a prolonged stare.

Brook just waved him off, eager to get on with his innings, and tap into the momentum he had. Siraj's ploy of getting into a war of words with the England batter did not pay off as he conceded 18 runs in the next over, which included a sublime six over long on.

Have a look at the exchange between the two players right here:

Mohammed Siraj was left with no reply after the batter's carnage in the 86th over. The pacer has largely been off color, lacking consistency right from his first spell with the new ball on Day 2. So far, he has only claimed Ben Stokes' wicket in the 65th over of the innings.

The Indian bowler was involved in a similar heated altercation with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series, for which he even copped a fine after being sanctioned by the ICC.

Harry Brook agonizingly missed out on a home ground hundred after being dismissed on 99

The England batter ventured into the nineties following the onslaught against Siraj. He reached 99 after claiming a couple of runs off Prasidh Krishna at the start of the 88th over.

Brook narrowly avoided nicking one to the wicket-keeper the next ball, but could not resist a pull shot off the third delivery of the over. He did not keep it down, and Shardul Thakur took a shaky catch at fine leg to deny the batter a ton on his home ground.

Before this Test, he had played only one Test at Headingley, which came during the 2023 Ashes. On that occasion, he scored 3 and 75 in the first and the second innings, respectively.

At the time of writing, England's tail is wagging strongly as they look to match India's first-innings total. The score reads 441-7, with both Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse looking comfortable at the crease, and the visitors' lead cut down to just 30.

