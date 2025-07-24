Mohammed Siraj involved in heated confrontation with England opener on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was involved in a heated confrontation with England opener Ben Duckett on Day 2 of the crucial fourth Test. The match is being played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Star Sports shared a video on social media as Duckett and Siraj exchanged words, with the umpire trying to calm them down.It was unclear what the incident was between the Indian pacer and the English opener, but the tension was palpable. Watch the incident below:The two sides had tempers flaring between them massively in the previous Test at Lord's Cricket Ground. Visiting captain Shubman Gill accused Zak Crawley of wasting time on Day 3.Siraj was notably fined 15 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for his fiery celebration after dismissing Duckett on Day 4 at Lord's Cricket Ground. Hence, the 31-year-old may be wary about crossing the line again.Mohammed Siraj goes wicketless on Day 2 as England finish with their noses at front in ManchesterZak Crawley and Ollie Pope will resume for England on Day 3. (Credits: Getty)The Hyderabad-born cricketer bowled his heart out on Day 2 in Manchester, as he has done throughout the series. However, he registered underwhelming figures of 10-0-58-0, failing to keep a lid on the run-scoring. Duckett, on the other hand, played a magnificent innings of 94 and stitched a sensational 166-run opening stand with Zak Crawley in only 31.6 overs.Although both England openers missed out on well-dserved hundreds, their huge partnership helped the hosts finish on 225/2 at stumps. They trail only by 133 runs heading into Day 3. India started Day 2 at 264/4 and dragged themselves to 358. The defining moment of the visitors' innings was Rishabh Pant walking out to bat despite suffering a serious toe injury on the opening day.He chipped in with 54, while Shardul Thakur contributed 41 runs to the total as Ben Stokes took a fifer to bowl India out for 358. For India, debutant Anshul Kamboj and Ravindra Jadeja were the wicket-takers.