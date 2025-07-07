Mohammed Siraj names Edgbaston Test of ENG vs IND 2025 series in top 3 matches of his life

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has ranked the historic Edgbaston triumph as the third-most special win of his career, ranking it behind the iconic matches at The Gabba and Lord's in 2021. The Men in Blue recorded their biggest-ever overseas wins in terms of runs, ousting the Ben Stokes-led side by 338 runs to level the series 1-1 with three matches remaining.

Much like the aforementioned overseas wins in 2021, Siraj had a pivotal role to play in the Edgbaston win as well. Leading the attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence on a flat wicket, the right-arm pacer bowled his heart out to clinch six wickets in the first innings. He dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes off consecutive deliveries at the start of Day 3, before wiping out the tail in the end.

He also accounted for Zak Crawley's wicket in the second innings, and played second fiddle to Akash Deep's stunning spell on Day 5, while defending the 608-run target.

"This is the third best match of my life, because the first is Gabba, the second is Lord's, and this is now the third. Can't describe this feeling," Siraj said in a video released by BCCI.

The iconic win at the Gabba to conclude the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series was Mohammed Siraj's maiden Test series. The right-arm pacer had made his debut in the Boxing Day Test, and was strangely the senior-most bowler for the series finale amid India's crippling injury crisis.

He picked up eight wickets in the sensational comeback win at Lord's in the 2021-22 Pataudi Trophy. The bowler picked up twin four-wicket hauls, including the decisive final scalp as India bowled out England in just 51.5 overs on Day 5.

"Uski kismat mei hai, toh panja milega" - Mohammed Siraj on Akash Deep's stunning spell in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Mohammed Siraj heaped praise on Akash Deep, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the second Test. The right-arm pacer had narrowly missed out on a five-wicket haul in the first innings, finishing with figures of 4-88. However, in the second innings, he managed to pick up six wickets, ending with a match-winning ten-wicket haul.

"First innings mei bola thha agar uski kismat mei hai, toh panja milega. Second innings, next day, panja mil toh gaya. (I had said in the first innings that if it is in his destiny, he will get a five-wicket haul. Second innings, the very next day, he got a five-wicket haul)," Siraj said of his bowling partner.

The third Test between India and England will be held at Lord's from Thursday, July 10, onwards.

