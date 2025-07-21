Mohammed Siraj provides major update on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Manchester

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will play the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, which starts on Wednesday, July 23.India are trailing 2-1 in the five-match series against England, having lost the Lord's Test by 22 runs. The team management had made it clear ahead of the series that Bumrah will play only three of the five Tests during the England tour. The right-arm pacer has played two Tests so far and was rested in Birmingham.At a press conference on Monday, July 21, Siraj confirmed Bumrah's availability for the fourth Test in Manchester. Asked about the same, he replied:&quot;Jassi bhai toh khelenge. [Jassi bhai will play] as far as I know [smiles].&quot;While Bumrah is set to feature in the fourth Test, Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series, while Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the next Test. There are concerns over Akash Deep's fitness as well. Admitting that India have been forced to change their bowling combination due to injuries, the pacer stated that they want to focus on bowling in the right areas. Siraj commented:&quot;The combination is changing by the day, but our plan is to keep bowling in good areas. In the last match, England batted with a lot of patience. We also felt good and enjoyed the fun of Test cricket. Whatever they do, our plan is to keep bowling in good areas.&quot;In the wake of injuries to multiple bowlers, Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad for the fourth Test of the series against England in Manchester.&quot;I want to play as many matches as I can&quot; - Mohammed Siraj dismisses workload concernsThere has been plenty of debate over Bumrah's workload management over the last few weeks. However, Siraj himself has bowled a lot of overs in Australia in the ongoing series in England as well. Some experts reckon that his workload also needs to be managed. The pacer, however, dismissed concerns over the same and asserted that he wants to play as much as he can for the nation. He said:&quot;Thank to the almighty, I have been extremely fit and healthy so far. Yes, there are discussions about my workload as well, but my mindset is to make the best of all the opportunities that are coming my way and win matches for my country by performing well. I want to play as many matches as I can for the country.&quot;Siraj (31) has bowled 109 overs in the ongoing Test series in England. The right-arm pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series, with 13 scalps at an average of 32, with a best of 6-70.