Mohammed Siraj reacts after Lord's heartbreak in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

India pacer Mohammed Siraj shared a post on social media on Tuesday, July 15, reflecting on the team’s heartbreaking defeat in the third Test against England at Lord’s. The match ended on the fifth day, Monday, July 14.

Chasing a target of 193, India crumbled to 147/9 in 61.3 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja standing resilient at one end as wickets continued to fall around him. Siraj joined Jadeja at the crease with 46 runs still required.

The pair added a gritty 23 runs off 80 balls for the final wicket before Siraj was dismissed by off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, the ball trickling onto the stumps, much to the agony of the Indian camp. Siraj managed four off 30 deliveries, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on a fighting 61 off 181 balls, as India were bowled out for 170, losing by 22 runs.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on the loss and writing:

“Some matches stay with you, not for the outcome, but for what they teach. 🙏🏻 🇮🇳.”

With the win, England seized the advantage in the series, taking a 2-1 lead with two Tests remaining.

“Probably it wouldn’t have even fallen” - Dinesh Karthik’s bold take on Mohammed Siraj’s dismissal at Lord’s

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has weighed in on Mohammed Siraj’s heartbreaking dismissal on the final day of the Lord’s Test. Speaking on Sky Sports, the 40-year-old remarked that if zinger bails (LED bails) were there instead of the traditional wooden ones, the wicket probably wouldn’t have fallen. Karthik said:

“If it was zinger bail, probably it wouldn’t have even fallen because it’s pretty heavy in itself. (The ball) Hit the rough and went around, it almost felt like it had to happen because of how the match was panning out but great effort from India. They can take a lot of happiness out of the way they actually fought in that middle session.”

The fourth Test of the series is scheduled to begin on July 23 at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

