Mohammed Siraj receives massive reception at Mumbai airport after returning from ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

India pacer Mohammed Siraj received a grand welcome upon his arrival at Mumbai Airport following the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Shubman Gill's side clinched a thrilling six-run victory in the fifth and final Test at the Kennington Oval in London, resulting in a 2-2 series draw.Siraj earned the Player of the Match award for his exceptional display, picking up nine wickets in the game with figures of 4/86 in the first innings and 5/104 in the second.On Wednesday, August 6, the Instagram account @sneyhzala shared a video of Mohammed Siraj arriving at Mumbai Airport, where he was swarmed by fans eager to take selfies with the 31-year-old pacer.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to earning Player of the Match honors in the final Test, Siraj also emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The right-arm seamer played all five matches, picking up 23 wickets across nine innings at an average of 32.43 and a strike rate of 48.39, including two five-wicket hauls.“This guy needs to be celebrated” - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed SirajFormer India opener Aakash Chopra has urged fans to celebrate pacer Mohammed Siraj following his heroics in the Oval Test. In a video shared on his YouTube channel @CricketAakash, Chopra said:&quot;Are we celebrating him enough? Appreciating and acknowledging is on one side, this guy needs to be celebrated. At times, you have such fantastic skill that you focus on it so much, that's (Jasprit) Bumrah, that the hard-working guy is left a little behind. Siraj is hard-working. He puts his body and mind into it.”&quot;Not that he doesn't have the skills. The ball that was releasing from his hands this time, the seam was upright. If I show you just the seam, you might say it's Jimmy Anderson or Mohammad Shami. The seam was so straight, and the ball was swinging away. Then he scrambles the seam a little and moves the ball in, which is three to five kph quicker, and goes and hits the pads,” he added.The Hyderabad-born fast bowler has played 41 Test matches for India, where he has taken 123 wickets at an average of 31.05 and a strike rate of 52.1. His tally includes five five-wicket hauls.