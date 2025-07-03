Mohammed Siraj removes Zak Crawley for 19 to put India on top on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed England opener Zak Crawley for 19 on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test on Thursday, July 3. The right-hander tried to play the ball towards point. However, the ball caught the outside edge, and Karun Nair took the catch at first slip in the eighth over of the innings.

It left the England innings in further disarray as it put them 25/3 while the visitors were a cock-a-hoop after claiming their third wicket of the innings.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

India got off to the perfect start with the ball in the second innings. Pacer Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope off consecutive deliveries in the third over of the innings. It meant that the onus is now on Joe Root and the other batters to try and rebuild from a dismal start.

Shubman Gill makes 269 as India end their first innings on 587 on Day 2 against England at Edgbaston

Earlier, an outstanding captain's knock of 269 runs from Shubman Gill formed the bedrock to India putting up 587 all out on the board in their first innings. The 25-year-old broke a number of records en route his innings. He became the Indian captain with the highest individual score in Test cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal made 89 and 87, respectively, to lend good support to their captain. Washington Sundar, who has been drafted into the playing XI as the second spin option, made 42 while coming out to bat at number eight.

Only KL Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy, among the top six batters, fell for single-digit scores. India made Ben Stokes and Co. pay for winning the toss and putting them into bat on Wednesday, July 2. At the time of writing, England were 44/3 after 11 overs with Root and Harry Brook at the crease.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

