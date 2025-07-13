Mohammed Siraj roars in Ben Duckett's face as he strikes early on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Mohammed Siraj gave a huge sendoff to England opener Ben Duckett after taking his wicket early on Day 4 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s on Sunday, July 13. Duckett departed for a run-a-ball 12 as the hosts lost their first wicket for 22 runs.

The dismissal came in the sixth over of England’s second innings. Siraj bowled a length ball around the fourth stump line, and Duckett went for a pull shot but was cramped for room. All he managed was a thick edge to Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on.

Following the scalp, Siraj looked pumped up and roared in the face of Duckett before giving him a shoulder tap. The umpires had a word with the speedster following his wild celebrations. The reaction came following a last-over drama by England openers before stumps on Day 3.

Watch the video below:

Mohammed Siraj strikes early; India vs England third Test evenly poised on Day 4

The third Test between India and England hangs in the balance as India got bundled out after levelling their first innings score with England. The tourists were bundled out for 387 in their first innings.

KL Rahul top-scored with 100 off 177 balls, comprising 13 boundaries. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with 74 and 72, respectively. Meanwhile, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar contributed 40, 30, and 23, respectively.

Chris Woakes starred with the ball for the hosts, returning with three wickets, while Jofra Archer and skipper Ben Stokes bagged two wickets apiece.

Earlier in the match, England were bowled out for 387 in their first innings. Joe Root starred with the bat with his 37th century. Meanwhile, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse chipped in with half-centuries apiece. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, bagging a five-wicket haul. Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy also shared two wickets apiece.

At the time of writing, England were 30/1 in their second innings, with Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley at the crease.

The five-match series is currently level at 1-1. England won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley. India then fought back with a 336-run triumph in the second Test at Edgbaston.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live score and updates here.

