"RIP Bazball" - Fans react to last over drama featuring England openers on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

The last over on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England was subject to controversy at Lord’s on Saturday, July 12. What transpired was the fact that English openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley intentionally took two extra minutes to reach the crease as they walked down the stairs through the long room in a casual manner, slower than usual.

Crawley then apparently wasted time on multiple occasions during the only over of England’s second innings, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. The right-hander pulled out before the third delivery. He then asked for the physio after copping a blow to his finger off the fifth ball he faced. India captain Shubman Gill looked angry as things unfolded. He sledged the English batters by hurling a mouthful during the last over drama.

On-air, former England captain Nasser Hussain mentioned that the two openers took two extra minutes to arrive at the crease. The cricketer-turned-commentator said with four minutes left in the day’s play (via Star Sports):

"The game should've started two minutes ago. They only wanna face one over."

Fans on X trolled the hosts for their defensive tactics, questioning their aggressive style of play. One user wrote:

"Why can't 5 runs be given as penalty runs for unsportsmanlike attitude from England? At home of Cricket we're witnessing the home team wasting time. RIP Bazball."

Another user commented:

"India sledging England on [at] lord’s…. perfect Test."

A third user added:

"England did dirty work at end of day's play."

Here are a few more reactions:

Last-over drama on Day 3 adds flair to 3rd Test as India vs England evenly poised

The last over drama on Day 3 has added flair to the third Test after India levelled their score with England before getting bundled out for 387. KL Rahul top-scored with 100 off 177 balls, while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 74 (112) and 72 (131), respectively. Chris Woakes starred with the ball for the hosts, returning with three wickets.

Batting first, the hosts put up 387 in their first innings. Joe Root top-scored with 104 off 199 balls. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the leading wicket-taker with a five-wicket haul.

At stumps on Day 3, the Ben Stokes-led side were 2/0, with Crawley and Duckett at the crease.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

