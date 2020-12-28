Mohammed Siraj talks about India's plan going into the 4th day against Australia

After the end of the third day's play in the Melbourne Test, Mohammed Siraj said Team India plans to stay patient and concentrate on the basics to take four more Australian wickets. The Men in Blue are in a commanding position going into the 4th day as Australia are 133-6, with their lead being 2 runs.

Indian bowlers bowled their hearts out even though they missed Umesh Yadav's services for most parts of the third day. Yadav pulled out with a calf injury while he was in his fourth over and he didn't come on the field after that.

However, Mohammed Siraj and Co. kept the pressure on the Aussies after India took a decisive 131-runs lead from the first innings. Speaking after the day's play, Siraj said:

''Plan is to get Australia out as quickly as possible. Our plan is to concentrate on the basics and be patient."

After the injury to Yadav, Mohammed Siraj revealed India's objective was to keep things tight in the middle by bowling dot balls.

''The physio will give an update regarding Umesh. After Umesh bhai went off the field, we focused on bowling in tandem and kept our focus on bowling maiden overs and dot balls as the wicket was not helping much," Siraj said.

The debutant also talked about what tips Jasprit Bumrah gave him during his spell.

"Bumrah told me to not give any easy ball and keep my focus on every ball that I was bowling,'' added Mohammed Siraj.

"I don't know why (Head) wouldn't have a look, why he wouldn't understand that angle was going outside off stump. It's a big flashy drive, on the up. It's a shot you play when you're (on) 70 and seeing them big. Look at that, where's his front foot?"



- Michael Slater | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ggEpHUyzwM — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020

Mohammed Siraj concentrated on improving his red-ball skills during lockdown

Advertisement

The RCB bowler revealed how he spent his time during the lockdown. Even though the fast bowler was set to play the IPL after the lockdown, Siraj said he kept honing his red-ball skills.

"Worked on my red-ball skills and fitness during the lockdown. And then I had a good IPL which boosted my confidence." said Siraj.

Even though India were practically a bowler short, they ended the day on top. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head on Day 3 who managed to score 17 runs before being caught at slip. All India need to do now is wrap up the Australian tail cheaply on the fourth day to go level in the four-match series.