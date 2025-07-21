"Don't want to go back to bed and regret" - Team India pacer on his wholehearted bowling efforts amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has stated that he gives his 100 percent on the cricket field every time because he does not want to go back to bed with any regrets. The right-arm pacer added that playing for the country is the biggest motivation for him.Siraj has been a key member of the Indian team across formats over the last few years. While the results with the ball have not always gone in his favor, the fast bowler has constantly been hailed for his never-say-die spirit.At a press conference ahead of the fourth Test against England in Manchester, Siraj was asked about what keeps him going. The pacer replied:&quot;There is no secret. Representing your country is the biggest motivation. When I am playing, I want to give my 100 percent for the country. I don't want to go back to bed and regret that I did not do this or missed out on that. Irrespective of whether the result is in my favor or not, I just want to give my 100 percent every time.&quot;India are facing a few fitness issues ahead of the fourth Test. Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the next match, while Nitish Kumar Reddy is out of the series. Akash Deep too is having fitness concerns, but has not been officially ruled out yet. Asked for an update on the fast bowler, Siraj commented:&quot;Akash Deep has a groin issue, so the physio is having a look at it. He bowled in the morning, but we are waiting for feedback from the physio. We will come to know.&quot;Meanwhile, amid multiple fitness issues in the camp, India have added Anshul Kamboj to the squad for the fourth Test. There are reports that he could make his debut in the Manchester Test.&quot;It was heartbreaking&quot; - Mohammed Siraj on unlucky dismissal in 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 TestSiraj's fighting qualities were on display with the willow as well in India's 22-run loss to England at Lord's. Coming in at No. 11, he added 23 runs for the last wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (61* off 181). However, the tailender was dismissed for four off 30 balls in unlucky fashion. He defended a delivery from Shoaib Bashir, but the ball rolled back and dislodged a bail. Reflecting on the dismissal, Siraj said:&quot;Obviously, middling the ball and getting out (is disappointing). The way the partnership between me and Jaddu bhai was going, I didn’t seem like I would get out. The way I was playing, I had the confidence that I would not get out. Even if I get out, it would be due to my mistake. But I got out despite middling the ball. It was heartbreaking because if we had won the match, the result of the series would have been different.&quot;Set to chase 193, India crumbled to 82-7 in the Lord's Test. However, Jadeja combined with the lower order to push India to 170.