Mohammed Siraj traps Jacob Bethell lbw for 6 with a superb yorker in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India ace pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed England prodigy Jacob Bethwell cheaply on Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Friday, August 1. Bethell walked back for just six runs off 14 balls, caught lbw plumb by the yorker. With this, Siraj struck thrice similarly as the hosts lost half their side for 195.The dismissal came in the 37th over of England’s first innings. Siraj bowled a toe-crashing yorker, and Bethell got trapped in front of the stumps. There was a late swing on offer, and Bethwell failed to slide his back leg out in time, losing his balance altogether. Following the wicket, the speedster celebrated in delight with his teammates.Watch the video below:Siraj also trapped England’s stand-in captain, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root lbw for 22 and 26, respectively.Mohammed Siraj delivers with the ball, but England are on course for a lead in the 5th Test against IndiaMohammed Siraj delivered with the ball for India, but a clinical batting display has put England in the driving seat on Day 2 of the fifth Test.At the time of writing, the hosts were 206/5, with Harry Brook and Jamie Smith at the crease. They are trailing by just 18 runs in their first innings. Apart from Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna dismissed Ben Duckett (43 off 38) and Zak Crawley (64 off 57), respectively. The duo put on a 92-run partnership for the opening wicket.Earlier in the day, the tourists surrendered for 224 in their first innings after resuming their overnight score of 204/6. Josh Tongue dismissed top scorer Karun Nair for 57, while Gus Atkinson removed Washington Sundar for 26 before finishing up with a five-wicket haul.England are leading the five-match series 2-1. Thus, Shubman Gill and company must win the game to settle for a 2-2 tie. The visitors are coming on the back of two consecutive series losses to Australia (away) and New Zealand (home).Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.