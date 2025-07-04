Mohammed Siraj traps Josh Tongue LBW to clinch five-wicket haul in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj ran through England's tail to register the fourth five-wicket haul of his career. The spearhead, leading the visitors' bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, finished with figures of 6-70 in the first innings, while reaching the fifer landmark by trapping Josh Tongue in the third session on Day 3 at Birmingham, Edgbaston.

Siraj bowled with fire in the final session of Day 2 as well, accounting for Zak Crawley's dismissal. He kick-started the proceedings for India on Day 3 by getting the key wickets of Joe Root and Ben Stokes off consecutive deliveries in the early stages of the first session.

He had to be patient, along with the rest of the Indian bowling unit, as Harry Brook and Jamie Smith put on a mammoth 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The pair capitalised on good batting conditions and the old ball to bail England out of some serious trouble.

Siraj was able to get back into the game after Akash Deep made an impact with the new ball, breaking the partnership and also dismssing Chris Woakes. The spearhead initially dismissed Brydon Carse following a smart review, and then Josh Tongue was trapped plumb LBW soon after.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

The pacer welcomed the No.11 batter Shoaib Bashir with a searing bouncer, before following it up with a nipbacker to castle him and end the innings for 407 runs, giving India a commanding 180-run lead.

Siraj bags his maiden five-wicket haul in England after narrowly missing out at Lord's four years ago

Apart from Australia, England has been the nation where Siraj has bagged the most number of wickets in red-ball cricket. However, a five-wicket haul has always eluded him. He came close in the iconic win at Lord's in 2021, but ended up with two four-wicket hauls instead.

The right-arm pacer had picked up his maiden five-wicket haul during the iconic Gabba Test in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series, while the most recent instance came during the Newlands Test against South Africa in early 2024, which is also his best figures in Tests.

