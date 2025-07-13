Mohammed Siraj traps Ollie Pope lbw for 4 as India take a brilliant review on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India pacer Mohammed Siraj continued his merry ways with the ball against England on Day 4 of the third Test at Lord’s on Sunday, July 13. After dismissing Ben Duckett early, he dismissed Ollie Pope via lbw for just four runs off 17 balls, reducing England to 42/2.
The dismissal came in the 12th over of England’s second innings. Siraj bowled with wobble seam that landed on length around the fourth stump and beat Pope for an inside edge. The right-handed batter went for a defensive shot but failed to get his bat on the ball. He was hit high on the knee roll, and the on-field umpire didn’t look interested.
Siraj looked confident and urged skipper Shubman Gill to take a review. The replays showed the ball would’ve smashed on top of the middle and leg stump. Following the scalp, the pacer looked jubilant in his celebrations.
Mohammed Siraj strikes twice as India stay on top of England on Day 4
Mohammed Siraj struck twice to help India stay in command of England on Day 4 of the third Test. Nitish Kumar Reddy then joined him in the wickets tally by dismissing Zak Crawley for 22 (49), caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully.
At the time of writing, England were 50/3, with Joe Root and Harry Brook at the crease.
Earlier on Day 3, India were bundled out for 387 after levelling their first innings score with England. KL Rahul top-scored with 100 off 177 balls, comprising 13 fours. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja looked impressive with their 74 and 72, respectively. For England, Chris Woakes bagged three wickets.
Batting first, England too posted 387 in their first innings, thanks to a gritty century from Joe Root, who top-scored with 104. Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith also contributed with their half-centuries. Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with his five-wicket haul for the tourists.
The five-match Test series is currently level at 1-1. England won the opening Test by successfully chasing down 371 at Headingley. The visitors then registered their biggest overseas win by runs, defeating England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston.
