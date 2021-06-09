Mohammed Siraj will do the job for Virat and India in WTC final: Gundappa Vishwanath

Former Indian batsman Gundappa Vishwanath believes pacer Mohammed Siraj will be the X-factor in India's bowling armoury for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Vishwanath is of the opinion that India's potent pace attack makes them a force to be reckoned with, irrespective of the conditions they play in. The WTC final will be played in Southampton and the conditions in the United Kingdom will certainly suit the seamers.

Mohammed Siraj was sensational in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, picking up 13 wickets. He ended up as India's highest wicket-taker and showed great maturity in the absence of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohammed Siraj (in Sports Tak) said, “ If I get a chance to play in WTC Final, I’ll try to bowl as many dot balls as possible, to Kane Williamson. It will force him to play a rash shot, and it will create high chances of getting him out. “ — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) June 2, 2021

In an exclusive interview with the Times of India, Gundappa Vishwanath believes India's first-choice pace trio and Mohammed Siraj hold the key in the WTC final against Kiwis.

"It will be India bowlers vs the New Zealand batsmen in the WTC final. India's bowling is super strong right now. Look at Shami, Bumrah, Siraj and Ishant. They all are in good touch. Siraj did a wonderful job in Australia. I am sure he will do the job for Virat in the WTC final too," Vishwanath opined.

India cannot take New Zealand lightly: Gundappa Vishwanath

India beat Australia in their own den and also won a riveting Test series at home against England. Those displays would surely have given them great confidence going into the WTC final.

However, Gundappa Vishwanath wants India to be wary of the Kiwis, as conditions in England will be alien to Virat Kohli and his men. Although India are the No.1 ranked Test team, Vishwanath feels it will be a close contest between the two sides.

"Both the teams will be playing at a neutral venue. It will be a good contest. New Zealand are a good side. India can't take them lightly. The atmosphere will be different," Viswanath asserted.

Vishwanath has given India the edge to win the WTC final because of their morale-boosting wins both away and at home. In this regard, he said:

"India have an edge over New Zealand. It will be an exciting clash. Winning in Australia and vs England will be a confidence booster for India in the WTC final."

