"I think there's too much pressure on sportspeople" - Monty Panesar defends England players amid drinking controversy

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has come in support of Joe Root and Co. following their removal from a rooftop bar for drinking loudly until 6:00 a.m. Panesar urged the media to cut the players some slack, given they have been in the confines of the bio-bubble environment for so long.

England batting coach Graham Thorpe risks losing his job after filming a clip of Root and James Anderson drinking with the Australians after a humiliating series loss in the Ashes. The police had ordered players from both countries to leave, with England's booze culture coming under the spotlight.

Speaking to Sportsmail, Panesar reminded everyone not to forget that the players have been in the bubble for the last 18 months. The 39-year old questioned those doubting the players' professionalism. He said:

"I think there's too much pressure on sportspeople - let's not forget that they went out for us in the last 18 months. We were all in a COVID bubble and we wanted some entertainment on TV, they went out there and did that. So let's not forget about the entertainment that they are providing for the normal person who enjoys cricket, and loves cricket."

He added:

"So if anyone's going to be harsh on them, I'm telling that person: 'Please, take a back seat, think about the last 18 months and what they've gone through, particularly in the first and second lockdown when there was Test cricket being played.'"

The video filmed by Thorpe has footage of Root, James Anderson, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, and Travis Head being asked to leave the terrace of the hotel. Although England apologized for the incident, the ECB is investigating the matter

"I don't think anything should be blown out of proportion" - Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Panesar further claimed the culture of two teams bonding after a series is needed to maintain friendship and camaraderie. The Bedfordshire-born former cricketer urged the media not to sensationalize the matter. He said:

"After every tour, teams get together and talk about the good and bad times. It's just part of cricket culture really. You're always going to reminisce with people about bowling really well, or not getting someone out."

He added:

"It's a very common thing that happens in cricket and it's a nice thing. It should happen because otherwise, you lose that sense of friendship and camaraderie. I don't think anything should be blown out of proportion."

England will next head to the West Indies to take part in five T20s and three Tests. The tour starts will begin on January 23.

