"I absolutely do not believe Michael Vaughan is racist" - Monty Panesar supports the former England captain amid Azeem Rafiq's allegations

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has come out in support of Michael Vaughan amid Azeem Rafiq's racism row. Monty Panesar revealed that Michael Vaughan, as England captain, wanted to know about all the religions and respected their beliefs.

Michael Vaughan is amongst those accused by Azeem Rafiq of racial discrimination during his stint with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Rafiq revealed that Vaughan used words like "you lot" to discriminate racially against him. Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan have backed these claims as well.

However, Monty Panesar wrote in his column for the Telegraph that Vaughan was anything but a racist. The 39-year-old stated that the former England captain believed in having the best players irrespective of religion. Panesar wrote:

"I have already said that I absolutely do not believe Michael Vaughan is racist. He was my captain when I played for England and I only experienced positive things around him. He always got the best out of me and several other cricketers from different backgrounds and would make the point that he only ever wanted the best possible England team, regardless of race or religion."

Vaughan has reverted by denying all the allegations against him and said the "you lot" conversation never happened. However, the 47-year old has regardless landed in hot waters, losing his position on the BBC's coverage team for the Ashes series.

"My energy and passion for playing resonated with him" - Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Panesar recalled his first training session with England, where Vaughan openly gave an acceptance of his inclusion. Crediting Vaughan for fueling the motivation in him, the retired cricketer added:

"When I first attended an England training session, Vaughan told the media and fellow colleagues: "Monty is a breath of fresh air in this England dressing room". He enjoyed how I approached the game and celebrated wickets - in fact, he actively wanted me to do it. My energy and passion for playing for England resonated with him."

After the BBC axed him from their coverage team, Vaughan expressed his disappointment. However, he looks forward to being behind the mic for Fox Cricket in Australia.

