Brad Hogg backs Rahul Dravid to continue as NCA chief

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels Indian legend Rahul Dravid must stay on in his role as Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Hogg stated that mentoring upcoming cricketers is crucial for the growth of any cricketing nation.

Following reports that Ravi Shastri is unwilling to extend his contract as head coach with the Indian team, speculations have been on the rise over Dravid being one of the possible replacements. The former captain recently coached the Indian team during the limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka.

The NCA coach is an important role for the growth and transition of upcoming players for international cricket. Probably a more important role that the Indian head coach. Countries with strong academies generally top the ICC ladders. Dravid must stay in that role. #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 20, 2021

Taking to his official Twitter account, Hogg shared his views about Dravid and NCA. He wrote:

“The NCA coach is an important role for the growth and transition of upcoming players for international cricket. Probably a more important role that the Indian head coach. Countries with strong academies generally top the ICC ladders. Dravid must stay in that role. #cricket.”

Rahul Dravid only candidate to apply for NCA’s Head of Cricket post

Rahul Dravid (England Lions v India A - Day Three)

Dravid recently reapplied for the position of Head of Cricket at the NCA. The BCCI had to invite applications as Dravid’s two-year contract had come to an end.

Since there is no provision for extension, the cricket board had to start the hiring process from scratch. However, since no other candidate has applied for the post, BCCI has extended the deadline for applications.

A BCCI source informed PTI on the condition of anonymity:

“Yes, Rahul has reapplied for the post of Head of Cricket. You don’t need to be a genius to guess that he is going to continue after the tremendous work he has put in to change the face of NCA, which is now truly a centre of excellence. In fact, as of now, save Rahul, there are no other prominent names of stature who have applied for the post.”

The PTI report added that the cricket board has decided to extend the deadline for submission of applications by a few more days. The source added:

“BCCI brass has decided to extend the deadline from August 15 by a few more days. When Rahul is in fray, everyone knows that there is little meaning in applying for the post. It’s more of a formality but yeah to be fair, a few more days are there if anyone feels that he would like to throw his hat in the ring.”

Under Dravid’s mentorship, India won the ODI series in Sri Lanka 2-1. However, they lost the T20I series after most of their key players were forced into isolation due to COVID-19 hitting the camp.

Edited by Samya Majumdar