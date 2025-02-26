"Morgan fooled everyone" - Top 10 funny memes as Afghanistan score 325 runs vs England in 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Afghanistan and England are in action in the eighth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 26) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and chose to bat first in the contest.

Jofra Archer gave England an ideal start with the ball by picking up three inside the powerplay, reducing the opposition to 37/3. Ibrahim Zadran took responsibility for the Afghan side himself and rescued them by stitching partnerships of 103, 72, and 111 runs with Hashmatullah Shahidi (40), Azmatullah Omarzai (41), and Mohammad Nabi (40).

Ibrahim Zadran went on to play a marathon knock of 177 (146) to power Afghanistan to a massive total of 325 in the must-win game. He smashed six sixes and 12 fours during his inning before perishing in the 49th over.

Ibrahim now holds the record for the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. He broke the record of Ben Duckett, who scored 165 against Australia last week.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the Champions Trophy match on Wednesday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

One of the memes read:

"Morgan fooled everyone."

Here are some more reactions:

"The expectations were there on me" - Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran after 1st innings of 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs England

During the mid-innings break, Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran expressed satisfaction with his batting performance against England. Reflecting on his knock, Ibrahim said (via Cricbuzz):

"It’s not easy to come back to international cricket, I have come back to international cricket after seven months but I hadn’t played ODI cricket since the last one year. The expectations were there on me and I played well. I put myself under pressure and I enjoyed this innings. I tried to take my time, I worked on my basics, I don’t want to think anything extra. I try to be disciplined."

He continued:

"Whenever you cross 40, you have to go for 60-70 and then you are not going to miss. I was thinking about that and I brought it into this game. Before the game, I had a chat with Rashid and whenever I chat with him, I score runs. When I got my century, I thanked Rashid."

Do you think Afghanistan can defend the target and eliminate England from the race for a sport in the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy? Let us know in the comments section.

