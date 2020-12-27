Morne Morkel to finish his quarantine on New Year's Day, will join Brisbane Heat squad

Former South Africa international Morne Morkel is all set to be a part of Brisbane Heat at the BBL when he completes his two-week quarantine requirements. The fast bowler will finish his quarantine period on New Year's Day this Friday and will join the Brisbane Heat squad after that.

Morne Morkel qualifies as a local Australian player after gaining permanent residency in Australia. He currently resides in Sydney where COVID-19 cases have spiked in the last few weeks.

Morne Morkel missed the start of the BBL because he was recovering from an ankle surgery. The fast bowler has been training hard after the recovery and has stepped up his preparation to play for the Brisbane Heat. The 6'5'' bowler will become available for selection once he is cleared by the Heat medical staff.

The Brisbane Heat will hope to do better with the addition of Morne Morkel to their team as they are still searching for their first win of the season.

Morne Morkel was a lethal bowler in his prime and was considered one of the best in the world. Given his height, Morkel can extract excessive bounce on almost any kind of surface.

Which franchises has Morne Morkel played for?

The 36-year-old has played plenty of T20 cricket across the globe. He represented the likes of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kent Spitfires, St. Lucia Zouks, Titans, Tshwane Spartans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Perth Scorchers. Now, Brisbane Heat could get added to this list.

However, his BBL experience is limited to only one appearance which he made for the Scorchers in 2019.

For South Africa, Morne Morkel played 44 T20I, claiming 47 wickets along the way. He was considered to be at his best in the longest format of the game as he picked up 309 wickets in 86 Test appearances for South Africa.