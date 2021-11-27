"Mornings at home" - [Watch] Virat Kohli shares pristine view from his Mumbai balcony

Team India captain Virat Kohli, who is currently on a break from cricket, is enjoying his time with wife and daughter at their Mumbai home.

The talismanic run-scorer shared a couple of clips of a pristine view from his balcony on Saturday. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Kohli wrote:

"Mornings at home."

You can watch the clip here.

Virat Kohli's Mumbai flat is located on the 35th floor of Tower C of a three tower complex named Omkar 1973 in Worli, Mumbai. It gives a beautiful view of the Arabian sea making their stay a worthwhile experience.

Virat Kohli gears up for the 2nd Test against New Zealand

The 33-year-old cricketer skipped the three-match T20Is and the first Test against New Zealand. He will return to the thick of the action in the final game of the tour in Mumbai.

Kohli was also seen working with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Sanjay Bangar to iron out his recent's struggles with the bat. The Indian captain had an intense batting session with the former India all-rounder as he looks to end his two-year long century drought.

Virat Kohli last scored a century in the Bangladesh Test in November 2019. In the 21 Test innings since, he has only managed to score 563 runs at an average of 26.80. He has scored only five 50s with the highest score of 74.

Kohli will join the Indian squad in Mumbai where they play the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking of the first Test, India are currently under the pump after New Zealand made a superb comeback on Day 2. Tom Latham and Will Young gave the visitors a resounding start in their innings. In the first innings, Tim Southee's fifer helped the Kiwis restrict India to 345 runs in the first innings.

Indian bowlers have now taken one wicket in the form of Will Young. The score, at the time of writing this, read 196/1 for New Zealand. The hosts need to bounce back soon and take a couple of wickets to be in the scheme of things in the ongoing tie.

Edited by Aditya Singh