“Most hardworking hundred in the series” - Dinesh Karthik’s huge remark on Indian star after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 28, 2025 10:17 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Dinesh Karthik had much to say about one of India's centurions in the ongoing England series [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hailed skipper Shubman Gill for his hard-fought second innings century against the odds in the fourth Test against England at Manchester. The 25-year-old walked into bat with his side reeling at 0/2 in the first over after conceding a massive 311-run first innings lead.

Ad

Gill endured criticisms from all corners for several questionable decisions in India's bowling innings. Yet, facing the prospect of a series defeat, the Indian captain rose to the occasion with a brilliant 238-ball 103.

It was his fourth century of the series, taking his run tally after four Tests to a remarkable 722 runs at an average of over 90.

Talking about Gill's heroics in the post-game conversation with Sky Sports, Karthik said (4:19):

"I think this was probably the most hardworking hundred in the series so far. He came in under a lot of pressure in that Leeds Test, got that hundred, it must have relieved him. Then batted like an absolute run machine in that Edgbaston Test, just wouldn't get out."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"But today was just about taking body blows. It wasn't easy, it was doing so much, Stokes was getting it to kick and keep low. He got a few blows but he just stood there like a rock, played time, stitched together a beautiful partnership with KL Rahul," added Karthik.

Gill's defiant knock helped India finish on 425/4 to secure an improbable draw and stay alive in the series at 1-2.

Ad

"He's on to something special as a leader" - Dinesh Karthik

Ad

Dinesh Karthik believes Shubman Gill will go on and achieve several feats as the Indian skipper during his tenure. Leading the side for the first time in Tests, the 25-year-old has broken records for fun throughout the ongoing series.

The elegant right-hander is already third all-time among Indian batters for most runs in a Test series with 722 runs. Former opener Sunil Gavaskar holds the first two spots with 774 and 732 runs, respectively.

Ad
"For him to do this when India had no chance and now sit at 722, going past Yashasvi Jaiswal for the most runs in an India-England series, I think he's on to something special as a leader," said Karthik (via the aforementioned source).

With another Test remaining, Gill is within striking distance of becoming India's all-time leading scorer in a single series. The series finale will be played at the Oval, starting July 31.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications