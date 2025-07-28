“Most hardworking hundred in the series” - Dinesh Karthik’s huge remark on Indian star after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hailed skipper Shubman Gill for his hard-fought second innings century against the odds in the fourth Test against England at Manchester. The 25-year-old walked into bat with his side reeling at 0/2 in the first over after conceding a massive 311-run first innings lead.Gill endured criticisms from all corners for several questionable decisions in India's bowling innings. Yet, facing the prospect of a series defeat, the Indian captain rose to the occasion with a brilliant 238-ball 103.It was his fourth century of the series, taking his run tally after four Tests to a remarkable 722 runs at an average of over 90.Talking about Gill's heroics in the post-game conversation with Sky Sports, Karthik said (4:19):&quot;I think this was probably the most hardworking hundred in the series so far. He came in under a lot of pressure in that Leeds Test, got that hundred, it must have relieved him. Then batted like an absolute run machine in that Edgbaston Test, just wouldn't get out.&quot;&quot;But today was just about taking body blows. It wasn't easy, it was doing so much, Stokes was getting it to kick and keep low. He got a few blows but he just stood there like a rock, played time, stitched together a beautiful partnership with KL Rahul,&quot; added Karthik.Gill's defiant knock helped India finish on 425/4 to secure an improbable draw and stay alive in the series at 1-2.&quot;He's on to something special as a leader&quot; - Dinesh KarthikDinesh Karthik believes Shubman Gill will go on and achieve several feats as the Indian skipper during his tenure. Leading the side for the first time in Tests, the 25-year-old has broken records for fun throughout the ongoing series.The elegant right-hander is already third all-time among Indian batters for most runs in a Test series with 722 runs. Former opener Sunil Gavaskar holds the first two spots with 774 and 732 runs, respectively.&quot;For him to do this when India had no chance and now sit at 722, going past Yashasvi Jaiswal for the most runs in an India-England series, I think he's on to something special as a leader,&quot; said Karthik (via the aforementioned source).With another Test remaining, Gill is within striking distance of becoming India's all-time leading scorer in a single series. The series finale will be played at the Oval, starting July 31.