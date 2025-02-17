"Most important meal of the day" - Jasprit Bumrah unwinds with a cup of coffee [In Pictures]

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah recently unwinded with a cup of coffee. The star fast bowler suggested that the beverage was his most important meal of the day.

Bumrah has been on the sidelines since the final Test of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia. He sustained a back injury in that Test and he didn't bowl in the fourth innings. He has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy as well because of the same injury.

Ahead of the much-awaited comeback, Bumrah shared a picture on Instagram of him enjoying coffee. He captioned the post:

"Coffee: the most important meal of the day."

Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with his bowling exploits in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While Australia won the five-match series 3-1, Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Series for bagging 32 wickets across nine innings at an excellent average of 13.06.

"You should learn to play without Jasprit Bumrah" - Harbhajan Singh's message to Team India ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that despite Jasprit Bumrah's absence, the Men in Blue have enough firepower in their bowling for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Bumrah was initially named in India's preliminary 15-member squad for the ICC event. However, he was later replaced by right-arm pacer Harshit Rana.

Suggesting that Rohit Sharma and company will have to learn to play without Bumrah if they want to win the 2025 Champions Trophy, Harbhajan said in his YouTube video (quoted as saying by TribuneIndia):

"I still believe India is the favorite in the Champions Trophy. Bumrah is a big force, who can win matches. Even without Bumrah, there are a lot of experienced players like Arshdeep, Shami, Kuldeep and Jadeja. India is the favorite, but they have to play like the favorites. I think if you want to win the tournament, you should learn to play without Bumrah."

Team India will open their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday, February 20. They will take on Bangladesh in their opening match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

