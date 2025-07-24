"Most probably sealed the series" - Fans express concern as Rishabh Pant retires hurt with injury on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Team India suffered a massive blow on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England, with Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt. The game is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester. Following the unfortunate incident, fans have expressed concern on social media.On the fourth delivery of the 69th over, Pant attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes. He was hit on the right foot and could barely walk. The Indian star had to be taken off the field in an ambulance. As the injury appeared serious, Pant walking out to bat again in this Test seems doubtful at the moment. Notably, India are 1-2 down in the series.With the Manchester Test being a must-win affair for India, this comes as a massive blow. If the visitors are a batter short, they will be under further pressure.&quot;That Pant run out last game was the turning point of this series and this Pant injury today has most probably sealed the series in favour of England...,&quot; a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Pant is in brilliant form with the bat in this series. At the crucial number five slot, he has played a vital role for the visitors. His approach and attacking batting has often put the pressure back on the opposition.&quot;I hope it's not a serious injury. Right now, he is the backbone of India’s batting lineup. Get well soon, Rishabh Pant 🙌,&quot; another user tweeted.Several fans have wished for the speedy recovery of the batter and his return.&quot;Please be back Rishabh Pant! #INDvsENG,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Hope nothing serious for Rishabh Pant,&quot; another user tweeted.&quot;It's very heartbreaking 💔Hope Rishabh Pant will recover soon,&quot; a fan wrote, expressing disappointment and concern.The fans are also hopeful of Pant returning to bat for India. However, he was taken for scans from the stadium.&quot;Rishabh Pant is injured &amp; retired hurt at 37* &amp; replaced by Ravindra Jadeja. Hope 🤞 Pant will recover quickly from his injury and play a big innings. We are waiting for innings of Pant,&quot; a fan wrote.His progress is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. The extent of the injury will only be known after the scan results. It remains to be seen whether he will participate further in the match and the series. He was unbeaten on 37 off 48 balls, hitting two fours and a six before having to walk off.India ended the day on 264/4 with Ravindra Jadeja (19) and Shardul Thakur (19) unbeaten at the crease.Rishabh Pant has been key for India in this series with the batRishabh Pant has been among the best batters in this series so far. The left-hander has scored consistently for India at number five. He is the second-highest run-getter behind Shubman Gill for the visitors.Pant has made 462 runs so far at an average of 77 with two hundreds and as many fifties. He slammed twin hundreds in the first Test, scoring 134 in the first innings and 118 in the second.In the third Test at Lord's, Pant made 74 off 112 balls in the first innings. He has taken the attack to the English bowlers time and again throughout the series. Notably, he also became the first visiting wicketkeeper with over 1000 Test runs in England.