"Moye Moye" - Fans react to Pakistan's 79-run loss to Australia in 2nd Test 

Pakistan lost the second Test against Australia by 79 runs in Melbourne on Friday, December 29. Chasing 317, the Shan Masood-led side were bundled out for 237 on Day 4.

With the loss, Pakistan also lost the three-match Test series, having lost the opening game by 360 runs. The visitors are yet to win a single Test series in Australia.

Batting first, Australia posted 318, with Marnus Labuschagne top-scoring with 63 runs off 155 balls. Aamer Jamal emerged as the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, returning with figures of 3/64, while Shaheen Afridi, Mir Hamza, and Hasan Ali bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, Pakistan were bundled out for 264 in their first innings. Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood smashed half-centuries. Australia captain Pat Cummins led from the front, with a fifer, while Nathan Lyon scalped four wickets.

Australia then posted 262 in their second innings, courtesy of Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith’s half-centuries. Marsh missed on out his well-deserved century, scoring 96 off 130, including 13 boundaries. The duo helped Australia recover from 4/16 by sharing a 153-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza starred with the ball for Pakistan, bagging four wickets apiece, while Aamer Jamal picked up two wickets.

In response, Pakistan were skittled out for 237. Shan Masood and Agha Salman smashed half-centuries but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Cummins once again took a five-wicket haul, while Mitchell Starc picked up four wickets.

The majority of fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted Pakistan for losing consecutive Tests and series in Australia.

“You want to get the hundreds” – Pakistan captain Shan Masood reacts to his team’s loss against Australia in 2nd Test

Pakistan captain Shan Masood reckons that the batting unit has failed to deliver in the second Test. He pointed out that the batters failed to score big, which didn’t yield the desired results. He, however, backed the bowling unit for bowling out Australia twice in the Test.

Masood said in the post-match show:

“In terms of runs, everyone got good starts, there were some nice fifties, but in Test cricket against quality sides, you want to get the hundreds.”

He continued:

“We have taken 20 wickets, which we haven't done in Australia for a while, that's a box ticked.”

The two teams will next face in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 3, 2024.

Click here to check out the full AUS vs PAK 2nd Test scorecard.

