"MS Dhoni being mentor for Team India is a masterstroke"- Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta believes the selectors made the right call by selecting MS Dhoni as the mentor for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Dhoni has won all the three ICC white-ball tournaments and has a truckload of experience. Thus, Deep Dasgupta feels his ability to be two steps ahead of the opposition will be of great use for Team India.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here is what the former Indian wicketkeeper had to say:

"MS Dhoni being the mentor of the team in the dressing room is a masterstroke. MSD has been a great player and as a strategist and a tactician in T20 format, no one else knows better than him. I must congratulate BCCI for making it happen. MS Dhoni is such a character that gels together well and has played with everyone else. He has been a part of the same think tank and so it is a masterstroke."

Ashwin's experience will be crucial in the dressing room: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta is also pleased with the selection of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in India's white-ball squad after a gap of four years. Dasgupta feels Ashwin's experience will be really handy.

Ashwin is an intelligent bowler and his variations in the T20 format will be an X-factor for Virat Kohli and his men.

"Ravichandran Ashwin is back into the T20 side after a long time. His performance in the IPL has been fantastic. He brings variety to the attack. He has got all the variations in T20 cricket. Ashwin's experience will matter alot and he is bowling well and it is a great idea to have Ashwin in their dressing room," Deep Dasgupta concluded.

Also Read

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24th.

Edited by Diptanil Roy