MS Dhoni shares a warm hug with Bollywood star as they watch IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash together [Watch]

MS Dhoni was seen watching the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan at the set of a shoot. The two teams are facing off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a group-stage match of the tournament.

The official streaming partner of the tournament, JioHotstar, showed a glimpse of the former India captain tuned into the high-intensity match. Dhoni was sitting on a chair and watching on a big screen on the sets of a shoot wearing a yellow-colored jersey.

The 42-year-old will continue representing Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. He was retained for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player. Dhoni's pictures watching the clash between the arch-rivals soon went viral on social media.

In another viral video, Dhoni was seen greeting and hugging Bollywood star Sunny Deol as the duo sat together to watch the match.

India get two wickets in first powerplay, leaving Pakistan struggling early on

The Men in Green struggled to get going after losing their openers Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam in consecutive overs. After Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana failed to get going with the ball, Rohit Sharma brought Hardik Pandya into the attack.

The all-rounder was again impressive as he sent the dangerous Babar Azam packing in the ninth over. In the final over of the powerplay, Axar Patel’s brilliant direct hit helped India get their second breakthrough as Imam was run out.

While the Men in Blue haven’t managed to pick up a wicket since then, with the Pakistani batters playing the 23rd over at the time of writing, they haven’t leaked runs either. At the end of 23 overs, the hosts had managed only 90 runs at the loss of two wickets.

It’s been a tricky pitch so far. It’ll be interesting to see which team gets the upper hand. Notably, Team India entered the contest on the back of a six-wicket win against Bangladesh, while Rizwan and Co. suffered a loss against New Zealand in their campaign opener.

