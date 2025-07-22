Former India head coach Ravi Shastri opened up on how much star cricketers earn through endorsements. Citing the names of some popular Indian cricketers, he revealed that they earn massive amounts by doing advertisements.

Ravi Shastri named the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar. He revealed that these players would do more than 15 to 20 advertisements.

"They earn a lot. Through endorsements for sure. Upwards of a 100 crores. Someone like MS, Virat, or Sachin would do over 15-20 ads. And it is per day, there is no time. They could easily do more. I have done a few," he said on an episode of 'Stick to Cricket'. (17:33)

Talking about the upcoming Indian cricketers, he added that Shubman Gill is a pin-up boy given the start he has had to his captaincy. Given that Gill is young, fresh, and has the looks, Shastri believes it is the time for him to cash in as well.

Talking about the life of Indian cricketers in the age of social media, Ravi Shastri said that they are public property with no privacy. He added that they are expected to win and perform no matter what.

"With social media today and news channels around, you've got to be in a different zone. If you hang in there for a decade it takes a different toll. Sachin has set the tone. The next generation was Dhoni, then came Virat, Rohit, and its not easy. There's no privacy. You're public property. You're expected to perform come what may. You've got to win, you've got to score. You fail in two or three innings its like oh he's having a bad patch, get him dropped. Public memory is very short," he reflected. (14:28)

India are in England for a five-Test series currently. The fourth game is set to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Ravi Shastri reveals which Indian cricketer is a football buff

Ahead of the Manchester Test, the Indian team met players from Manchester United at their training facility in Old Trafford. Players from either side exchanged jerseys and played cricket and football, among other fun activities.

Despite cricket being a religion in India, Ravi Shastri revealed that the English Premier League is gaining more popularity in the country. He believes that even today, Manchester United is the main team that people of India support because of its history and record.

Talking about the Indian team, Shastri revealed that wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is a football buff and can be an expert.

"Manchester United is the main team in India by a country mile. Its because of the history, the past record. You've got some real fanatics in our cricket team. I don't know who Kuldeep supports but is a football buff. He can be an expert. If he's not playing these Test matches the topic inside will be football," he said. (12:20)

India are currently 1-2 down in the series. The Manchester Test is a must-win game for them to keep their hopes of winning the series alive.

About the author Rishab Vm



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

