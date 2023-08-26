MSK Prasad names his preferred 15-member India squad for World Cup 2023, makes big call in spin department

Former India keeper-batter and ex-chief selector MSK Prasad has named his preferred Team India squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held from October 5 to November 19. Prasad included seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in his team.

The Men in Blue won the ODI World Cup when it was played at home last time in 2011 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. They will be looking to repeat the feat, with Rohit Sharma set to lead the team on this occasion.

A number of former Indian cricketers have been sharing their preferred 15-member squads that they would prefer for the 2023 ODI World Cup. In a video on Star Sports, former head of the selection committee Prasad also revealed his 15.

The biggest surprise in Prasad’s preferred squad for the World Cup is the inclusion of Ashwin, who hasn’t played an ODI since January 2022. Also, the 48-year-old stated that he would pick one of the two wrist spinners between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

T20I star batter Suryakumar Yadav also finds a place in Prasad’s 15-member squad for the World Cup as does all-rounder Axar Patel. The former stumper also picked Ishan Kishan as the backup keeper ahead of Sanju Samson.

MSK Prasad’s 15 for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal/ Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan

Before Prasad, former India captain Sourav Ganguly, 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth, and former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar had also named their preferred 15-member squads for the upcoming World Cup.

Will India go into World Cup 2023 without an off-spinner and leg-spinner?

Earlier this week, Team India announced their squad for the Asia Cup 2023. While they picked three left-arm spinners, there was no place for Chahal. Skipper Rohit admitted that there was a discussion over picking an off-spinner or a leg-spinner, but they eventually decided against it.

“We had a deep discussion about an off-spinner and about a leg-spinner as well. Where the things boil down to is that batting option at No. 8 and 9. Axar had a good run in this year, batted well in white-ball cricket. Didn’t get much opportunity in red-ball, but he played really well in white ball, especially IPL," Rohit explained at a press conference following the team selection.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a match against Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2.