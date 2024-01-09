"Mubarak ho lala"- Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammed Shami after he received the Arjuna Award 

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli congratulated his teammate Mohammed Shami, who received the prestigious Arjuna award from the President of India on Tuesday.

Mohammed Shami was honored for his stellar performances for India in cricket over the years. Shami was at his best during the 2023 World Cup at home, where he played a pivotal role with the ball.

Unfortunately, the Men in Blue could not pass the last hurdle as Australia beat them in the final to deny them a chance at lifting the World Cup after 12 years. Shami picked up 24 wickets from just seven games in the tournament, ending up as the leading wicket-taker.

Mohammed Shami took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a video of him receiving the Arjuna Award from the President of India. He expressed gratitude and thanked everyone who helped him on the way in his career. Shami wrote:

"Today I am feeling very proud that I have been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President. I want to thank all those people who have helped me a lot to reach here and have always supported me in my ups and downs... thanks to My Coach, BCCI,team mates,my family, staff and big thanks to my fans..Thanks to recognise my hard work..I will always try to give my best to make my country proud... Again thanks to everyone..Congratulations to others arjun award winners"

A few current and former cricketers congratulated Shami through the comments section on the post. Virat Kohli was also among them. He wrote:

"Mubarak ho lala".

"I can't express my feelings"- Mohammed Shami on being presented with Arjuna award

Speaking to India Today after the reception of the prestigious Arjuna Award, Mohammed Shami termed it as his biggest achievement in life. Reflecting on it, he said:

"Its biggest achievement of my life, I can't express my feelings. I love my sport and I always try to do best whatever I am doing. The kind of support my family gave to me to pursue my dream is just amazing. I don't have words to explain that how I started my journey from Amroha to Indian cricket. Passion is always there and I always try to play as much as I can and do well for the country."

Mohammed Shami missed the recently concluded South Africa tour due to an ankle injury. The speedster is trying to get fit for the upcoming Test series against England at home, beginning on January 25.

