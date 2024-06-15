Mujeeb ur Rahman ruled out of Afghanistan's remaining matches of T20 World Cup 2024, replacement named

Afghanistan cricket team have been dealt with a setback amid the T20 World Cup 2024 as off-spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has sustained a finger injury. The finger injury will keep him out of the remaining matches of the tournament and Hazratullah Zazai will replace him.

The 23-year-old has been a vital member of Afghanistan's white-ball squad, especially in the shortest format where he has seen maximum success. In 46 T20Is, the off-spinner has claimed 59 scalps at 18.10, at an economy rate of 6.35 alongside a fifer.

As far as T20 World Cup 2024 goes, Mujeeb has featured in only one game, registering figures of 3-0-16-1 against Uganda at Providence, Guyana, in their 125-run demolition. Opening batter Hazratullah Zazai was already in their reserves and the management has called him up.

Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai.

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Saleem Safi

Afghanistan headline their stellar T20 World Cup 2024 with New Zealand's thrashing

Afghanistan cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Representing the war-torn nation, the Afghan cricketers have been nothing short of magnificent in the 9th edition of the T20 World Cup. The sub-continent team started their campaign against Uganda with a 125-run win and followed it up with their first victory over New Zealand, in any format.

They knocked the Kiwis out of the competition on Thursday by beating Papua New Guinea, thereby sealing a spot in the Super 8 stage. They will play their final group match against co-hosts West Indies on Tuesday in Gros Islet.

Rashid Khan and co. will face the likes of India (June 22) and Australia (June 23) in the Super 8 stage. They are yet to defeat the two sides in any format, but will fancy their chances of stunning them, given their current form.

