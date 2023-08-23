"Mujhe lga fast bowling ki practice shuru kr diya" - Fans react to Ravindra Jadeja's training session ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Team India's talismanic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will next be seen in action during the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. He will return to action after being rested for the T20I series against the West Indies and Ireland.

Jadeja has commenced his preparations for the continental showpiece as he was recently seen performing some running drills in Bangalore. Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 23, the star cricketer shared a short video to give fans a glimpse of his training routine.

Ravindra Jadeja captioned the post:

"Back to business 🏃‍♂️⌛️"

There were a number of interesting reactions to Jadeja's post, with one user even suggesting that he thought Jadeja was practicing to be a fast bowler. The user commented:

"Mujhe lga fast bowling ki practice shuru kr diya 😂."

"Bhai ab kya fast bowling all-rounder banna hai," another added.

Here are some of the other top reactions:

"Lgta hai abhi 10 saal or khelne ka plan hai bhaiya ko ❤️."

"Fastest fielder in Indian team."

"WC Man Of The Tournament Needed 😍."

"World ka no.1 all-rounder."

Ravindra Jadeja will be a pivotal cog in Indian XI for Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Team India's preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin in full swing as they compete alongside Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the Asia Cup on Monday, August 21. Ravindra Jadeja will lead the side's spin bowling unit alongside Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

The tournament will be of utmost importance for the Men in Blue as they look to identify their best lineup for the all-important ICC event. India will open their Asia Cup campaign with a clash against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.