"Mujhe Pakistan jaana hai"- Top 10 funny memes after Australia meekly surrender for 91 on Day 3 and suffer an embarrassing loss in 1st Test vs India 

Team India bundled out Australia for 91 in the third innings of the 1st Test and won the match comprehensively by innings and 132 runs on Saturday, February 11. This was the lowest-ever total for Australia on Indian soil and also their second-lowest against India in Tests.

The entire duration of action on Day 3 was a forgettable one for the visiting team. After commencing with an overnight score of 321/7, Team India's lower-order piled misery on the Aussie bowlers by scoring crucial runs to extend the lead beyond 200. Axar Patel (82) and Mohammed Shami (37) played valuable knocks for the hosts and pushed their total to 400, giving the Men in Blue a lead of 223 runs.

The tired Australians then surrendered without putting up a fight when they came out to bat in the second session post-lunch break. Ravichandran Ashwin (5/37) spun a web around the batters and triggered a collapse. His spin twin Ravindra Jadeja (2/34) joined him soon after, leaving the visiting side no room for a breather.

The visiting batters seemed clueless against the spinners as they got all-out cheaply for 91 in just 32.2 overs. Mohammed Shami (2/13) and Axar Patel (1/6) played supporting roles in the bowling department for the home team.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, losing captain Pat Cummins reflected on the defeat, saying:

"The game moves pretty quickly here in India. Thought India played very well. Those spinners are always going to be tough and Rohit also showed his class.

"First innings, the wicket spun but it was unplayable. Could have scored at least 100 runs more and put pressure on them. Obviously, starting out is tough but two or three guys got a start. Would like them to convert. Murphy has been impressive for the last year or so."

The 2nd Test between the teams will commence on February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

