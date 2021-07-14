"Mujhe Zimbabwe ke saath khelna hai!"- Fans roast Pakistan as England complete ODI whitewash

Pakistan had to face an embarrassing series whitewash at the hands of a second-string England side in the ODI series. The hosts, captained by Ben Stokes, won the third ODI despite Pakistan scoring a mammoth 331-9 in their first innings.

The visitors might have felt they had enough runs on the board, thanks to a career-best 158 from skipper Babar Azam. But the new-look England side showed tremendous spirit throughout the series and fittingly won the series 3-0.

Twitter trolls Pakistan for embarrassing loss

Fans on Twitter hailed the bench strength of the England side, who despite having their entire first-team put into isolation, had enough talent to see off a full-strength Pakistan team.

Others trolled Pakistan cricket for their unpredictability and inability to beat a relatively weak England team. Here's how they reacted to Pakistan's loss:

Even 400 won’t have sufficed with such sloppy fielding, Pakistan. And no excuses for unimaginative bowling. Almost as if Pakistan had no plan, no fizz. Well done England #ENGvPAK — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 13, 2021

Pakistan's win percentage against Top 4 ODI teams (Aus, Eng, Ind, NZ) in the last five years is only 18.42%. They have won only 7 out of 38 matches. #EngvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 13, 2021

Drop catches, poor bowling, ordinary captaincy and mis fielding has cost Pakistan the match. If you can’t defend 331 then ????#ENGvPAK — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) July 13, 2021

Here’s what will happen next. Pakistan will win the t20 series and everyone will go back to assuming this world-class humiliation of a series never happened. #engvpak — Roha Nadeem (@RohaNadym) July 13, 2021

Does this put Pakistan in trouble for World Cup qualification? — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) July 13, 2021

I think Lanat is trending for Pakistan cricket team, yeah am I right? If it’s not then it should be :) #PAKvENG — Benazir 🇵🇸 (@BenazirMubasher) July 13, 2021

Congratulations England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Pakistan 🇵🇰 must give a warm welcome to the team with eggs and tomatoes 🥚🍅#ENGvPAK — Gul Khan 🇵🇰 (@GulK_PK) July 13, 2021

A brilliant hundred from Babar Azam and a few important contributions from other Pakistan batsmen had put them in the driver's seat and on course to salvage a win in the series. England didn't have the likes of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow up top to make a mockery of the chase.

The hosts lost Dawid Malan early and were instantly on the back foot. Although Philip Salt played a breezy cameo of 37, there were wickets falling at regular intervals. England had already lost half their side midway through the chase.

But James Vince stepped up when it mattered the most. The right-hander scored his maiden ODI hundred and stitched an important 129-run stand alongside Lewis Gregory, who scored a well-made 74.

In the end, England reached the target quite comfortably with three wickets in hand. While there will be jubilation and celebrations in the English camp, the visitors are left with lots to ponder.

Despite being a full strength side, Pakistan were outplayed in all three departments throughout the series and one could argue their overdependence on Babar has been exposed. Only time will tell whether they will be able to bounce back in the T20I series.

